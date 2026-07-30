Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.7778.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCPT shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Huntington started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Four Corners Property Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Get FCPT alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on FCPT

Insider Transactions at Four Corners Property Trust

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 3,961 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $99,936.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 775,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,570,810.08. The trade was a 0.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 80.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 829.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,569 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company's stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.46. 31,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,814. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business's 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $26.86.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $78.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1222 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Four Corners Property Trust's payout ratio is 131.25%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and managing single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company targets industrial, manufacturing, distribution, office and retail facilities leased to creditworthy tenants. By concentrating on net-lease structures, Four Corners seeks to generate stable, predictable income streams and mitigate operating cost variability.

The firm’s core activities include sourcing off-market and broker-sourced acquisition opportunities, conducting rigorous credit and property due diligence, and structuring lease agreements that shift property taxes, insurance and maintenance expenses to tenants.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Four Corners Property Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Four Corners Property Trust wasn't on the list.

While Four Corners Property Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here