Frances Arnold Sells 112 Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total transaction of $39,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,656.24. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $37,842.00.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $3.72 on Tuesday, hitting $357.37. The company had a trading volume of 34,026,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,007,801. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.77 and a twelve month high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $210,924,000. VectorGlobal IAG Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,484,000. WealthPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPoint Financial LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 781.1% in the 1st quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 111,474 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $32,670,000 after buying an additional 98,823 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $413.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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