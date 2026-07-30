Frances Arnold Sells 82 Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 82 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.39, for a total value of $27,337.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,305,738.46. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total transaction of $39,343.36.

On Friday, May 29th, Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $38,862.00.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $333.66. The company's stock had a trading volume of 29,680,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,412,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.82 and a 1 year high of $408.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $6.22. The business had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's payout ratio is 4.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Alphabet from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

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Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Google said its internal AI tools helped fix more Chrome security vulnerabilities in June than it had patched during the previous two years combined. The faster security response could strengthen Chrome’s reliability and Google’s broader AI product narrative. Google Chrome AI security improvements

Google said its internal AI tools helped fix more Chrome security vulnerabilities in June than it had patched during the previous two years combined. The faster security response could strengthen Chrome’s reliability and Google’s broader AI product narrative. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet expanded its partnership with Oracle, bringing Google’s Gemini models to Oracle’s enterprise applications. The agreement supports potential growth for Gemini, Google Cloud and enterprise AI sales. Alphabet Oracle Gemini partnership

Alphabet expanded its partnership with Oracle, bringing Google’s Gemini models to Oracle’s enterprise applications. The agreement supports potential growth for Gemini, Google Cloud and enterprise AI sales. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly favorable. Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS forecast to $20.50 from $14.27, while recent coverage cited upgrades and price targets well above the current level. Alphabet’s latest quarter also showed $119.8 billion of revenue, ahead of expectations. Alphabet analyst outlook

Analyst sentiment remains broadly favorable. Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS forecast to $20.50 from $14.27, while recent coverage cited upgrades and price targets well above the current level. Alphabet’s latest quarter also showed $119.8 billion of revenue, ahead of expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Google-backed AI infrastructure activity continues to expand. Banks are reportedly discussing $15 billion of financing for an Anthropic data center in Texas, with Google supplying chips and guaranteeing billions of dollars of lease and power obligations. The project could increase Google Cloud and AI demand, but the guarantees add financial exposure if Anthropic defaults. Anthropic data center financing

Google-backed AI infrastructure activity continues to expand. Banks are reportedly discussing $15 billion of financing for an Anthropic data center in Texas, with Google supplying chips and guaranteeing billions of dollars of lease and power obligations. The project could increase Google Cloud and AI demand, but the guarantees add financial exposure if Anthropic defaults. Negative Sentiment: The largest overhang is Alphabet’s planned $195 billion–$205 billion in 2026 capital spending. Investors remain concerned that massive AI infrastructure investment could depress free cash flow and delay returns, particularly after strong earnings failed to prevent a post-earnings selloff. Alphabet AI capital spending

The largest overhang is Alphabet’s planned $195 billion–$205 billion in 2026 capital spending. Investors remain concerned that massive AI infrastructure investment could depress free cash flow and delay returns, particularly after strong earnings failed to prevent a post-earnings selloff. Negative Sentiment: Two law firms announced investigations into possible securities-law violations involving Alphabet, adding another legal-risk headline even though no findings or damages have been established. Recent insider and major-shareholder sales provide a smaller sentiment headwind. Alphabet securities investigation

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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