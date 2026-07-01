Frank Slootman Sells 99,900 Shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 99,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.73, for a total transaction of $25,147,827.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,183,115.55. This trade represents a 77.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Frank Slootman sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.27, for a total value of $44,854,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Frank Slootman sold 8,066 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,935,840.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Frank Slootman sold 162,924 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.70, for a total transaction of $42,963,058.80.

On Friday, May 29th, Frank Slootman sold 437,076 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $110,331,094.68.

On Thursday, May 28th, Frank Slootman sold 400,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.42, for a total value of $93,368,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Frank Slootman sold 55,350 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total value of $9,770,382.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Frank Slootman sold 144,650 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total value of $25,378,842.50.

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Snowflake Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE:SNOW traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $260.73. 5,096,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,240,595. The business's 50-day moving average price is $198.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.07 and a beta of 1.35. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $284.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. Snowflake's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 549 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $293.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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