Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

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Insider Activity at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 29,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $291,530.45. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 28,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $284,665. This trade represents a -4,246.34% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company's stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

FBRT opened at $7.80 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 90.06, a quick ratio of 90.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $600.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin BSP Realty Trust will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.86%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: FBRT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of Franklin Square Capital Partners. The company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net leased commercial properties across the United States. Its portfolio spans retail, office, industrial and other property types, with leases structured to shift most property‐level responsibilities—such as maintenance, property taxes and insurance—to the tenants.

By concentrating on net lease investments, Franklin BSP Realty Trust aims to generate stable and predictable rental income streams.

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