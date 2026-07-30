Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 820 and last traded at GBX 819, with a volume of 11887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 815.50.
Key Stories Impacting Frasers Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Frasers Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Burberry stake increases luxury-market exposure: Frasers has built a roughly 4.2% holding in Burberry, making it the British luxury brand’s third-largest shareholder. The investment reinforces Mike Ashley’s strategy of expanding beyond sportswear and could create opportunities to influence Burberry’s recovery and distribution strategy. Frasers builds stake in Burberry to become third largest shareholder
- Positive Sentiment: Further acquisition-led growth: Frasers is reportedly preparing a bid for luxury department store Harvey Nichols, competing with Next, while also acquiring Scotland’s Greaves Sports. These moves could broaden the group’s premium retail portfolio and strengthen its presence in specialist formats. Next and Frasers go head to head for control of Harvey Nichols
- Positive Sentiment: International expansion continues: Reports describe Frasers launching a summer expansion campaign across Europe, supporting the company’s ambition to grow its brands and sales outside the UK. Mike Ashley's Frasers Group launches a summer offensive in Europe
- Neutral Sentiment: Accent Group takeover update: Australian footwear retailer Accent Group issued an update concerning Frasers’ takeover proposal and its business outlook. The development keeps the potential transaction in focus, although the ultimate financial and strategic impact depends on the bid’s progress and terms. Accent Group issues update on Frasers takeover bid and business outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Cost and execution risks remain: Frasers’ chief executive warned that business rates are discouraging investment in town centres. At the same time, multiple acquisitions and a larger luxury push could increase capital requirements and integration risk. Frasers boss warns business rates are stifling town centre investment
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRAS. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 750 target price on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,100 price target on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Frasers Group from GBX 720 to GBX 750 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frasers Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 866.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frasers Group
Frasers Group Stock Up 0.7%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 747.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 703.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.23.
Frasers Group (LON:FRAS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported GBX 79.20 EPS for the quarter. Frasers Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frasers Group Plc will post 87.0607029 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Frasers Group
(Get Free Report
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Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel; and licensing activities.
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