Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 820 and last traded at GBX 819, with a volume of 11887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 815.50.

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Key Stories Impacting Frasers Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Frasers Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRAS. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 750 target price on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,100 price target on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Frasers Group from GBX 720 to GBX 750 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frasers Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 866.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frasers Group

Frasers Group Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 747.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 703.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported GBX 79.20 EPS for the quarter. Frasers Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frasers Group Plc will post 87.0607029 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel; and licensing activities.

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