Freedom (FRHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $124.1370 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.74). Freedom had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $124.14 million.

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Freedom Price Performance

Shares of FRHC stock opened at $151.27 on Monday. Freedom has a fifty-two week low of $107.97 and a fifty-two week high of $194.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 0.68. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $148.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Renat Tukanov sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $253,476.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 10,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,436,364. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Azamat Yerdessov sold 16,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $2,612,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 227,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,362,682.16. This represents a 6.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,957 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,891. Company insiders own 70.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 207 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Freedom by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 506 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Freedom by 600.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 904 shares of the company's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,406 shares of the company's stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Freedom during the third quarter worth about $224,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Freedom in a research note on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Freedom in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Freedom from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $138.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freedom

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp NASDAQ: FRHC is a diversified financial services holding company that provides a broad range of brokerage, trading, investment banking, and asset management services. Through its subsidiaries, the company caters to retail, institutional, and corporate clients by offering access to global capital markets, equity and fixed-income trading, and research-driven investment strategies.

The firm's product suite includes online and over-the-counter brokerage platforms, margin lending, securities underwriting, and M&A advisory services.

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