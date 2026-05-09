Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" by Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Fresnillo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Fresnillo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

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Fresnillo Stock Performance

FNLPF opened at $49.25 on Friday. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc is a precious metals mining company focused on the production, exploration and development of silver and gold. The company is widely recognized as a leading primary silver producer and a significant gold producer, operating in the mining sector with activities that span underground and open-pit mining, mineral processing and concentrator operations. Fresnillo's business centers on bringing mined ore through processing to produce saleable precious metal products for industrial and investment markets.

Operationally, the company manages a portfolio of producing mines and development projects, with exploration programs intended to extend mine life and expand resource bases.

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