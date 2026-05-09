Free Trial
→ You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Fresnillo logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fresnillo PLC has a consensus analyst rating of "Reduce" from nine brokerages covering the stock. The breakdown includes two sell ratings, six hold ratings, and one buy rating.
  • Recent analyst actions have been mixed but lean cautious, including downgrades from Berenberg Bank and Zacks Research to hold, while Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and Citigroup maintained a buy rating.
  • The stock opened at $49.25 and has traded between a 12-month low of $12.80 and a high of $61.00. Fresnillo is a precious metals miner focused on silver and gold production, exploration, and development.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Fresnillo.

Shares of Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Fresnillo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Fresnillo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fresnillo

Fresnillo Stock Performance

FNLPF opened at $49.25 on Friday. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75.

About Fresnillo

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc is a precious metals mining company focused on the production, exploration and development of silver and gold. The company is widely recognized as a leading primary silver producer and a significant gold producer, operating in the mining sector with activities that span underground and open-pit mining, mineral processing and concentrator operations. Fresnillo's business centers on bringing mined ore through processing to produce saleable precious metal products for industrial and investment markets.

Operationally, the company manages a portfolio of producing mines and development projects, with exploration programs intended to extend mine life and expand resource bases.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Fresnillo Right Now?

Before you consider Fresnillo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fresnillo wasn't on the list.

While Fresnillo currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
"Computers are about to become obsolete" - George Gilder. Here’s why.
"Computers are about to become obsolete" - George Gilder. Here’s why.
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines