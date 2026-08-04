FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $321.1111.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTAI shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Sunday.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on FTAI Aviation

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,716.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David Moreno bought 2,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $201.27 per share, with a total value of $498,143.25. Following the transaction, the president owned 199,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,151,352.30. This represents a 1.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 40.9% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI stock opened at $225.15 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $238.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.18. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $134.49 and a 52-week high of $323.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.19). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 146.23%. The business had revenue of $953.09 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company's revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Further Reading

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