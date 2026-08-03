FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) Trading Up 9.5% on Insider Buying Activity

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.5% on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $225.91 and last traded at $225.55. Approximately 293,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,551,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.00.

Specifically, President David Moreno purchased 2,475 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $201.27 per share, with a total value of $498,143.25. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 199,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,151,352.30. This trade represents a 1.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $290.00 target price on FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $321.11.

Read Our Latest Report on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 11.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company's 50-day moving average price is $238.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.19). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 146.23% and a net margin of 15.94%.The firm had revenue of $953.09 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation's payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,375 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,015,000 after buying an additional 80,341 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 16,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company's stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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