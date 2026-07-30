fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.8333.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded fuboTV from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Research downgraded fuboTV from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

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fuboTV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FUBO traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 184,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,409. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.28. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 0.90%.The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 278.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other fuboTV news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 141,074 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,464,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 141,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,348.12. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,745,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,994,000 after acquiring an additional 734,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in fuboTV by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,518,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 903,832 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,631,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,463 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,851,690 shares of the company's stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 464,607 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,524,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company's stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc is a sports-focused live TV streaming platform that provides subscribers with access to a broad range of televised sports, news and entertainment programming. The service offers tiered channel packages featuring major networks such as ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC and regional sports networks, along with bundled options for premium channels and international programming. A core element of fuboTV's proposition is its cloud DVR functionality, which enables users to record live events and store them for later viewing.

In addition to its live television offerings, fuboTV has developed an in-house ad-supported streaming network—fubo Sports Network—that delivers original sports news, analysis and highlights.

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