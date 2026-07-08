FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.96, but opened at $21.18. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $23.2690, with a volume of 6,656,143 shares trading hands.

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FuelCell Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FuelCell Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.25 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $12.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 14.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.31. The firm's fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.47 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 132.41%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $21,149,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,348,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at about $5,348,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,505,430 shares of the energy company's stock worth $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 647,151 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 894,800 shares of the energy company's stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 553,660 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FCEL is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and operates turnkey molten carbonate fuel cell power plants. These stationary, on-site energy solutions generate electricity and heat through an electrochemical process that combines natural gas or biogas with oxygen, producing power with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based generation. The company’s fuel cell technology is engineered for continuous, baseload operation and can be integrated into microgrid architectures and industrial power systems to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy.

The company’s core product suite, marketed under the SureSource brand, encompasses both power generation and integrated carbon capture or hydrogen production capabilities.

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