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FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 8.5% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 1, 2026
FuelCell Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • FuelCell Energy shares fell 8.5% on Wednesday, with heavier-than-normal trading volume, after a sharp recent rally in the stock.
  • The company has picked up several positive catalysts, including $49 million in EXIM financing, a potential data-center power deal worth up to 380 MW, a Jefferies upgrade to Buy, and addition to the Russell 3000.
  • Despite the bullish news, fundamentals remain weak: the latest earnings missed estimates on both EPS and revenue, and analysts still see the stock as a consensus Hold with a $22 target price.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) traded down 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.92 and last traded at $32.9350. Approximately 10,835,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 6,179,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

FuelCell Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FuelCell Energy this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.25 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FuelCell Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings raised FuelCell Energy from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley Financial upgraded FuelCell Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $12.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FCEL

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 10.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company's fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.42.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $40.47 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 132.41%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. Analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 1,316.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,618 shares of the energy company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company's stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FCEL is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and operates turnkey molten carbonate fuel cell power plants. These stationary, on-site energy solutions generate electricity and heat through an electrochemical process that combines natural gas or biogas with oxygen, producing power with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based generation. The company’s fuel cell technology is engineered for continuous, baseload operation and can be integrated into microgrid architectures and industrial power systems to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy.

The company’s core product suite, marketed under the SureSource brand, encompasses both power generation and integrated carbon capture or hydrogen production capabilities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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