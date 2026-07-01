FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 8.5% - Here's Why

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) traded down 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.92 and last traded at $32.9350. Approximately 10,835,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 6,179,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

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FuelCell Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FuelCell Energy this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.25 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FuelCell Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings raised FuelCell Energy from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley Financial upgraded FuelCell Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $12.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FCEL

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 10.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company's fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.42.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $40.47 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 132.41%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. Analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 1,316.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,618 shares of the energy company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company's stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FCEL is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and operates turnkey molten carbonate fuel cell power plants. These stationary, on-site energy solutions generate electricity and heat through an electrochemical process that combines natural gas or biogas with oxygen, producing power with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based generation. The company’s fuel cell technology is engineered for continuous, baseload operation and can be integrated into microgrid architectures and industrial power systems to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy.

The company’s core product suite, marketed under the SureSource brand, encompasses both power generation and integrated carbon capture or hydrogen production capabilities.

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