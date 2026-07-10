Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock Sold Rep. Susie Lee

Representative Susie Lee (Democratic-Nevada) recently sold shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. NASDAQ: FLL. In a filing disclosed on July 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Full House Resorts stock on July 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative's "FIDELITY INVESTMENTS IRA" account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Full House Resorts NASDAQ: FLL on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Full House Resorts NASDAQ: FLL on 4/21/2026.

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Full House Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ FLL opened at $2.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $97.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.20. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $4.95.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.22 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 473.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Full House Resorts

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLL. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Full House Resorts by 282.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,233 shares of the company's stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 253,536 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 1,685.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,301 shares of the company's stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 216,458 shares during the period. Orvieto Partners L.P. raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 40.9% during the first quarter. Orvieto Partners L.P. now owns 714,897 shares of the company's stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 207,420 shares during the period. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $739,000. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Lee

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada's 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada's 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc NASDAQ: FLL is a gaming, lodging and entertainment company headquartered in Summerfield, Nevada. Founded in 1987, the company designs, develops and operates casino resorts and ancillary hospitality facilities in multiple U.S. markets. Its business model emphasizes regional gaming properties that combine slot machines, table games, hotel accommodations and live entertainment to serve a broad customer base.

The company's property portfolio spans five states, including Bronco Billy's Casino & Hotel and Grand Lodge Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado; Silver Slipper Casino Hotel and Harlow's Casino Resort in Mississippi; Running Aces Harness Park & Casino in Minnesota; Rising Star Casino Resort in Indiana; and Stockman's Casino in Nevada.

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