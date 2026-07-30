Funko (FNKO) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Funko to post earnings of ($0.2067) per share and revenue of $200.9580 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. Funko had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 6.30%.The company had revenue of $200.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.60 million.

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Funko Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Funko stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $346.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. Funko has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FNKO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Funko from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $6.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Funko

Insider Activity at Funko

In other news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $207,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,657 shares in the company, valued at $207,942. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Funko during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Odyssean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc is a pop culture consumer products company best known for its stylized vinyl figures, apparel, accessories and other licensed collectible goods. The company's signature product line, Funko Pop!, features bobblehead-style figurines that showcase characters from a wide array of entertainment franchises, including film, television, gaming, sports and music. In addition to vinyl figurines, Funko's portfolio encompasses plush toys, action figures, stationery, home goods and novelty items, all leveraging licensing agreements with major global brands.

Founded in 1998 by Mike Becker in Washington state, Funko initially focused on creating nostalgic bobbleheads before expanding its product offerings under current leadership.

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