Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Future plc (LON:FUTR - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 503.50.

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Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUTR shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 330 price objective on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Future from GBX 733 to GBX 358 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Future from GBX 750 to GBX 740 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 295 target price on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,013 target price on shares of Future in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Future

Future Stock Performance

LON FUTR opened at GBX 305.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £275.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 305.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 366.71. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 262.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 785.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86.

Future (LON:FUTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 13.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £349.10 million during the quarter. Future had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Future will post 116.6270784 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Future

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

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