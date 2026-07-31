FY2026 Earnings Estimate for ASML Issued By Erste Group Bank

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of ASML in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $44.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $36.94. The consensus estimate for ASML's current full-year earnings is $43.60 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for ASML's FY2027 earnings at $61.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Argus set a $2,100.00 price target on ASML in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on ASML from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,970.33.

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ASML Stock Up 6.5%

ASML stock opened at $1,651.44 on Friday. ASML has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,999.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,762.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,537.28. The firm has a market cap of $649.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in ASML by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 141.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 153.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. ASML's payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML’s technological lead, particularly its monopoly in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, is expected to remain intact. Analysts also believe China’s domestically developed deep ultraviolet (DUV) equipment will have limited impact in the coming years. ASML’s plan to expand advanced DUV capacity by approximately 30% further supports its competitive position. ASML Stock Rebounds as China Threat Looks Less Immediate

ASML’s technological lead, particularly its monopoly in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, is expected to remain intact. Analysts also believe China’s domestically developed deep ultraviolet (DUV) equipment will have limited impact in the coming years. ASML’s plan to expand advanced DUV capacity by approximately 30% further supports its competitive position. Positive Sentiment: Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, while continued artificial-intelligence chip demand is expected to support spending on advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment. ASML Given Consensus Moderate Buy Rating

Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, while continued artificial-intelligence chip demand is expected to support spending on advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysts say ASML is testing a major support zone following its recent advance. Holding that level could allow the broader bullish trend to resume, while a breakdown could signal a deeper correction. ASML Price Forecast and Support Test

Technical analysts say ASML is testing a major support zone following its recent advance. Holding that level could allow the broader bullish trend to resume, while a breakdown could signal a deeper correction. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho analyst Jordan Klein describes the current market as driven heavily by investor sentiment, meaning even strong earnings or guidance may not consistently determine stock performance. ASML is listed among his preferred stocks, but the commentary highlights elevated market volatility. ASML, Lam Research, and Other Stocks to Buy

Mizuho analyst Jordan Klein describes the current market as driven heavily by investor sentiment, meaning even strong earnings or guidance may not consistently determine stock performance. ASML is listed among his preferred stocks, but the commentary highlights elevated market volatility. Negative Sentiment: Despite strong long-term gains and AI-related demand, analysts question whether ASML’s valuation already reflects much of that growth. Taiwan Semiconductor currently offers a more attractive valuation, stronger price momentum and better analyst sentiment. ASML Versus Taiwan Semiconductor

Despite strong long-term gains and AI-related demand, analysts question whether ASML’s valuation already reflects much of that growth. Taiwan Semiconductor currently offers a more attractive valuation, stronger price momentum and better analyst sentiment. Negative Sentiment: ASML has recently pulled back substantially, and valuation analysis continues to look cautious after its large one-year rally. China revenue is also expected to decline, leaving investors focused on whether AI optimism and future equipment demand are already priced into the shares. ASML Looks Fully Valued After a Pullback

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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