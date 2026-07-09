FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Largo Issued By HC Wainwright

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Largo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.23). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $2.40 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Largo's current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share.

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Separately, National Bank Financial set a $2.40 target price on Largo in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Largo currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $2.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Largo

Largo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LGO opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $71.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.47. Largo has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Largo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Largo by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 497,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 81,550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Largo by 3,192.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,614 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 58,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Largo by 631.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,300 shares of the company's stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,116,534 shares during the period. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Largo by 623.9% during the first quarter. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd now owns 760,119 shares of the company's stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 655,119 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Largo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Largo

Largo Inc NYSE: LGO is a diversified resources and digital asset company that provides investors with exposure to both critical battery metals and bitcoin through publicly traded vehicles. The combined platform integrates specialty metals operations with a physical bitcoin trust, reflecting the company's strategy to offer participation in traditional commodities and emerging digital assets.

The metals division focuses on the production and sale of high-purity nickel and cobalt sulfate used in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems.

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