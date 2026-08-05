FY2026 Earnings Forecast for THG Issued By DOWLING & PARTN

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG - Free Report) - Research analysts at DOWLING & PARTN increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report issued on Friday, July 31st. DOWLING & PARTN analyst A. Mottolese now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $19.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.00. The consensus estimate for The Hanover Insurance Group's current full-year earnings is $19.15 per share. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group's FY2027 earnings at $19.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The Hanover Insurance Group's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS.

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Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $223.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on THG

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $228.13 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $165.50 and a 52 week high of $236.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,817,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,418 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $217,505,000 after purchasing an additional 339,896 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 763,431 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $137,967,000 after purchasing an additional 209,616 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,910 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $118,236,000 after purchasing an additional 197,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 206.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,121 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $53,058,000 after purchasing an additional 196,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $231,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $525,505. This trade represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Lowsley sold 4,175 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total value of $800,472.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,487.59. This trade represents a 51.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 27,108 shares of company stock worth $5,295,251 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. The Hanover Insurance Group's payout ratio is currently 18.14%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc NYSE: THG is a property and casualty insurance company that provides a range of commercial and personal insurance products. Through its subsidiary companies, Hanover offers coverage for businesses of all sizes, including workers' compensation, general liability, commercial auto, and professional liability. On the personal lines side, the company underwrites homeowners, personal auto, flood, and umbrella policies designed to meet the needs of individuals and families.

In addition to its core commercial and personal insurance offerings, Hanover maintains a specialty arm that focuses on niche markets through tailored product solutions.

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