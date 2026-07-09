FY2026 EPS Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Raised by Analyst

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM - Free Report) NYSE: AEM - Equities researchers at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now anticipates that the company will earn $16.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.56. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines' current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines' FY2027 earnings at $16.28 EPS.

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Several other research analysts also recently commented on AEM. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "sector" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays set a C$292.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$321.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$318.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$205.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$239.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$266.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.84. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$157.68 and a 1-year high of C$348.94.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM - Get Free Report) NYSE: AEM last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$4.73 EPS for the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 39.48%.The company had revenue of C$5.70 billion for the quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Agnico Eagle Mines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.54%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Canadian-based and led, Agnico Eagle is Canada's largest mining company and the second largest gold producer in the world, operating mines in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. The Company is advancing a pipeline of high-quality development projects in these regions to support sustainable growth over the next decade. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading sustainability practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

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