FY2026 EPS Estimates for Kemper Cut by DOWLING & PARTN

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at DOWLING & PARTN reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Kemper in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 7th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Ferguson now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Kemper's current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.60). Kemper had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kemper from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $51.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMPR

Kemper Price Performance

Kemper stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Kemper has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kemper's dividend payout ratio is currently 206.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Kemper by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 646 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 616.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 946 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 11,455.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company's stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation NYSE: KMPR is a diversified insurance holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Formed through the rebranding of Unitrin in 2010, Kemper has established a nationwide presence by offering a broad array of property and casualty insurance products. The company distributes its products through independent agents, brokers and direct-to-consumer channels, serving both individual policyholders and commercial clients.

The personal insurance segment provides coverage for automobiles, homeowners, renters and umbrella lines, while the commercial business focuses on liability, workers' compensation and specialty property solutions tailored to small and mid-sized enterprises.

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