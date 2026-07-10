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FY2026 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:YARIY Increased by Analyst

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Yara International ASA logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Yara International ASA to $3.93 from $3.46, well above the current consensus estimate of $3.33 per share. The firm also set FY2027 EPS at $2.85.
  • Yara’s stock fell 2.1% to open at $22.71, leaving it below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The shares trade with a market cap of $11.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.26.
  • The company recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting $0.82 EPS versus $0.76 expected and revenue of $4.26 billion versus $3.95 billion estimated. Yara’s latest results also showed a net margin of 8.58% and return on equity of 23.06%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY - Free Report) - Analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yara International ASA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.46. The consensus estimate for Yara International ASA's current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Yara International ASA's FY2027 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YARIY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered Yara International ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research cut Yara International ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Yara International ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yara International ASA has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YARIY

Yara International ASA Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Yara International ASA stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company's 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yara International ASA is a Norway-based chemical company that specializes in the production and distribution of mineral fertilizers and nitrogen-based crop nutrition solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, Yara is recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of products that support agricultural productivity, environmental protection and industrial applications. The company's operations span the entire value chain from ammonia production to the blending and distribution of finished fertilizer products.

The core of Yara's business centers on nitrogen-based fertilizers including ammonium nitrate, urea, calcium ammonium nitrate and specialty blends designed to optimize crop yield and nutrient use efficiency.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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