FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Stantec Issued By Scotiabank

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN - Free Report) TSE: STN - Scotiabank decreased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.86. The consensus estimate for Stantec's current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share.

Stantec (NYSE:STN - Get Free Report) TSE: STN last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 19.37%. Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS.

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A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STN. Weiss Ratings downgraded Stantec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Stantec from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $175.00.

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Stantec Stock Up 2.5%

STN opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.78. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $66.94 and a fifty-two week high of $114.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Stantec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Stantec by 1,504.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,958 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 164,426 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 22,524 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 73.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company's stock.

About Stantec

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm's service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

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