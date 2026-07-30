FY2027 Earnings Forecast for AT&T Issued By Erste Group Bank

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2027 earnings estimates for AT&T in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for AT&T's current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $31.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS.

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T has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.25 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $164.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.24. AT&T has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $29.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Robinswood Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is 36.75%.

Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded 5G capacity: AT&T completed its approximately $23 billion acquisition of EchoStar spectrum licenses. The transaction adds about 50 MHz of nationwide spectrum—30 MHz in the 3.45 GHz mid-band and 20 MHz in the 600 MHz low-band—covering virtually every U.S. market. The additional capacity should support faster, more reliable 5G service and strengthen AT&T’s competitive position. AT&T closes $23 billion deal to acquire spectrum from EchoStar

AT&T completed its approximately $23 billion acquisition of EchoStar spectrum licenses. The transaction adds about 50 MHz of nationwide spectrum—30 MHz in the 3.45 GHz mid-band and 20 MHz in the 600 MHz low-band—covering virtually every U.S. market. The additional capacity should support faster, more reliable 5G service and strengthen AT&T’s competitive position. Positive Sentiment: Strong Internet Air momentum: AT&T’s 5G fixed-wireless broadband service reached 2 million subscribers, adding its second million in roughly half the time required to reach the first. More than half of subscribers also use AT&T wireless service, indicating successful customer bundling and potential lower churn. AT&T Internet Air Doubles Subscribers in Almost Half the Time

AT&T’s 5G fixed-wireless broadband service reached 2 million subscribers, adding its second million in roughly half the time required to reach the first. More than half of subscribers also use AT&T wireless service, indicating successful customer bundling and potential lower churn. Positive Sentiment: Quantum-networking partnership: AT&T expanded its work with D-Wave to optimize network operations. The technology reportedly reduced a network task from about 60 minutes to 15 seconds, offering a possible efficiency benefit and adding to the company’s technology narrative. D-Wave’s AT&T Deal Shows Quantum Computing Is Moving Beyond Theory

AT&T expanded its work with D-Wave to optimize network operations. The technology reportedly reduced a network task from about 60 minutes to 15 seconds, offering a possible efficiency benefit and adding to the company’s technology narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation remains supportive: One analysis argues AT&T may still be undervalued after returning roughly 95% over three years, citing its earnings and cash-flow profile. However, investors are assessing whether the recent spectrum investment is adequately reflected in future growth. AT&T Stock May Still Be a Bargain As $23 Billion Spectrum Deal Closes

One analysis argues AT&T may still be undervalued after returning roughly 95% over three years, citing its earnings and cash-flow profile. However, investors are assessing whether the recent spectrum investment is adequately reflected in future growth. Negative Sentiment: Large near-term financial commitment: The $23 billion spectrum acquisition increases capital demands and may pressure leverage, cash flow, and returns until the added capacity produces higher revenue or operating efficiencies. That concern appears to be outweighing the positive operating updates today.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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