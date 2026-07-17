FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Royal Gold Issued By Scotiabank

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL - Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $12.05 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold's current full-year earnings is $10.08 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RGLD. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $318.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Royal Gold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $280.27.

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Read Our Latest Report on RGLD

Royal Gold Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $191.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $306.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.74, for a total value of $243,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,646.68. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 88.6% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

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