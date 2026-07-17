FY2027 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Lowered by Analyst

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD - Free Report) NYSE: EGO - Research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.30. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold's current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD - Get Free Report) NYSE: EGO last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$1.32 EPS for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of C$740.23 million during the quarter.

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A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ELD. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$63.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut Eldorado Gold from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$63.50.

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Eldorado Gold Stock Down 4.9%

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$39.36 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$27.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is C$44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.02. The stock has a market cap of C$10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George Raymond Burns acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$47.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$994,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 517,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$24,491,633.04. This trade represents a 4.23% increase in their position. Also, Director Daniel Myerson bought 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,081.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$172,261.11. The trade was a 38.72% increase in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 47,356 shares of company stock worth $2,091,456 and have sold 143,588 shares worth $6,212,553. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

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