FY2027 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Reduced by Scotiabank

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO - Free Report) TSE: ELD - Research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.33. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold's current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO - Get Free Report) TSE: ELD last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.31 million.

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Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EGO. Zacks Research raised Eldorado Gold from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut Eldorado Gold from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.83.

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Eldorado Gold Price Performance

EGO stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $51.16.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company's stock.

Eldorado Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Eldorado Gold's payout ratio is presently 10.68%.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canada‐based gold producer engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties. The company's core focus is on gold, silver and select base metals, with an emphasis on advancing projects through feasibility and into production. Eldorado Gold maintains a diversified portfolio of both producing mines and advanced‐stage development projects.

Operationally, Eldorado Gold manages multiple gold mining operations across Turkey, Canada and Greece.

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