FY2028 EPS Estimates for Moderna Decreased by Analyst

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Markets cut their FY2028 EPS estimates for Moderna in a report released on Friday, July 31st. Brookline Capital Markets analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Moderna's current full-year earnings is ($6.41) per share. Brookline Capital Markets also issued estimates for Moderna's FY2029 earnings at $11.69 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $19.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Moderna from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Moderna from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $40.00.

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Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock opened at $54.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.93 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 141.43%.Moderna's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.13) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 148.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 53,336 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $2,739,870.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 1,483,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,225,271.76. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 3,471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $173,550.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,373,400. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,406 shares of company stock valued at $5,928,762. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Moderna

Here are the key news stories impacting Moderna this week:

Positive Sentiment: Moderna reported second-quarter EPS of -$1.97 , better than the roughly -$2.03 consensus and an improvement from -$2.13 a year earlier. Revenue was approximately $145 million , while management reiterated its plan for up to 10% revenue growth in 2026. Moderna Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Moderna reported second-quarter EPS of , better than the roughly -$2.03 consensus and an improvement from -$2.13 a year earlier. Revenue was approximately , while management reiterated its plan for up to 10% revenue growth in 2026. Positive Sentiment: The company improved its 2026 operating-expense outlook by about $200 million and now expects year-end cash of $4.7 billion to $5.2 billion, supporting its effort to reduce cash burn. Moderna also faces a potentially important catalyst on August 5, when regulators are scheduled to decide on its seasonal flu vaccine candidate, mFLUSIVA. Moderna Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company improved its 2026 operating-expense outlook by about and now expects year-end cash of $4.7 billion to $5.2 billion, supporting its effort to reduce cash burn. Moderna also faces a potentially important catalyst on August 5, when regulators are scheduled to decide on its seasonal flu vaccine candidate, mFLUSIVA. Neutral Sentiment: Trading activity showed elevated interest in Moderna call options, with 82,913 contracts acquired versus a typical daily volume of 48,590. This may indicate speculative bullish positioning, but options activity alone does not establish a sustained change in investor sentiment.

Trading activity showed elevated interest in Moderna call options, with 82,913 contracts acquired versus a typical daily volume of 48,590. This may indicate speculative bullish positioning, but options activity alone does not establish a sustained change in investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Moderna’s Phase 3 mRNA-1403 norovirus vaccine trial did not meet the statistical criteria for early success at its interim analysis. The company plans to add another participant cohort, extending the trial into a fourth season and delaying clarity on a potential commercial opportunity. Moderna Adds New Cohort to Phase III Vaccine Trial

Moderna’s Phase 3 mRNA-1403 norovirus vaccine trial did not meet the statistical criteria for early success at its interim analysis. The company plans to add another participant cohort, extending the trial into a fourth season and delaying clarity on a potential commercial opportunity. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about Moderna’s dependence on declining COVID-19 vaccine sales. Although the quarterly loss narrowed, the company still posted a GAAP net loss of about $782 million, and reports characterized revenue as weaker than Wall Street expected. The norovirus setback therefore outweighed the earnings and cost-control improvements. Moderna Misses Quarterly Revenue Estimates on COVID Vaccine Weakness

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

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