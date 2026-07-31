G Patrick Lynch Sells 16,070 Shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC - Get Free Report) CEO G Patrick Lynch sold 16,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $128,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 105,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at $842,272. This represents a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

G Patrick Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, G Patrick Lynch sold 2 shares of Northern Technologies International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $16.20.

Get NTIC alerts: Sign Up

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

NTIC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,338. The stock has a market cap of $76.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.83 and a beta of 0.17. The business's 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Northern Technologies International Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Technologies International Corporation will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTIC shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTIC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the first quarter worth $1,220,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 713,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 73,257 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 142,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 48,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company's stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation NASDAQ: NTIC is a Minnesota‐based specialty chemical company that develops, manufactures and markets environmentally responsible corrosion prevention and metal surface treatment products. The company's solutions include volatile corrosion inhibitor (VCI) films, emitters, powders and liquids designed to protect ferrous and non‐ferrous metals in industrial, aerospace, defense, electronics and automotive applications. In addition, NTIC offers packaging materials, engineered coatings and specialty pretreatment chemicals that meet stringent environmental regulations while extending equipment life and reducing maintenance costs.

NTIC serves a diversified global customer base, including metal fabricators, automotive suppliers, electronics manufacturers and oil and gas producers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Northern Technologies International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Northern Technologies International wasn't on the list.

While Northern Technologies International currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here