Go Pro
→ Buy this stock today (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Trading 16.8% Higher - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
G. Willi-Food International logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • G. Willi-Food International shares jumped 16.8% in mid-day trading, reaching as high as $35.00 and last trading at $36.8550 after closing at $31.55 the previous session.
  • Analyst sentiment remained cautious, with Weiss Ratings reiterating a “hold (c)” rating and MarketBeat noting the stock’s consensus rating is still “Hold.”
  • The company reported solid recent results, including Q1 earnings of $0.46 per share on $49.70 million in revenue, while institutional ownership stood at 9.45% and several hedge funds recently adjusted their stakes.
  • Interested in G. Willi-Food International? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of G. Willi-Food International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC - Get Free Report) shot up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $36.8550. 4,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 4,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of G. Willi-Food International in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $460.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WILC. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in G. Willi-Food International by 3,072.6% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 68,750 shares of the company's stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 66,583 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of G. Willi-Food International by 408.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,903 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G. Willi-Food International, Inc is a specialty food manufacturer based in Porterville, California, that develops, produces and distributes a variety of seasoned and roasted nut products, trail mixes and snack foods. The company serves both retail and foodservice channels through branded and private-label offerings, catering to grocery chains, club stores, convenience outlets, airlines, hotels, universities and restaurants throughout North America.

Founded in 1977, G. Willi-Food has expanded from a single roasting line to multiple production facilities in California, supported by satellite distribution centers to ensure efficient delivery and inventory management.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in G. Willi-Food International Right Now?

Before you consider G. Willi-Food International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and G. Willi-Food International wasn't on the list.

While G. Willi-Food International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
This Is How Financial Freedom Dies—And Most People Never See It Coming
This Is How Financial Freedom Dies—And Most People Never See It Coming
From Priority Gold (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines