G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Trading 16.8% Higher - Here's What Happened

Shares of G. Willi-Food International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC - Get Free Report) shot up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $36.8550. 4,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 4,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of G. Willi-Food International in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $460.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WILC. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in G. Willi-Food International by 3,072.6% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 68,750 shares of the company's stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 66,583 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of G. Willi-Food International by 408.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,903 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International, Inc is a specialty food manufacturer based in Porterville, California, that develops, produces and distributes a variety of seasoned and roasted nut products, trail mixes and snack foods. The company serves both retail and foodservice channels through branded and private-label offerings, catering to grocery chains, club stores, convenience outlets, airlines, hotels, universities and restaurants throughout North America.

Founded in 1977, G. Willi-Food has expanded from a single roasting line to multiple production facilities in California, supported by satellite distribution centers to ensure efficient delivery and inventory management.

Further Reading

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