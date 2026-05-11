Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13), RTT News reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

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Gain Therapeutics Price Performance

Gain Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.82. 349,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $77.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.15. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Gain Therapeutics by 849.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,662,293 shares of the company's stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 1,487,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Gain Therapeutics by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,537 shares of the company's stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gain Therapeutics

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: GANX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapeutics for neurodegenerative and rare diseases. The company leverages its proprietary allosteric modulation platform, AlphaTarget, to discover and optimize small molecule modulators that bind to non-active sites on target proteins. By correcting protein folding and function, Gain aims to provide disease-modifying treatments with improved selectivity and reduced off-target effects.

Gain's lead clinical candidate, GT-022, is being developed for Gaucher disease, a rare lysosomal storage disorder characterized by deficient enzyme activity.

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