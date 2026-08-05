Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at BTIG Research

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's price target suggests a potential upside of 136.67% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Galaxy Digital from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Galaxy Digital from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research cut Galaxy Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Galaxy Digital from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galaxy Digital has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.83.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLXY

Galaxy Digital Stock Down 14.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GLXY traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.01. 11,428,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,465,874. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. Galaxy Digital has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter. Galaxy Digital had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galaxy Digital will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Galaxy Digital

In related news, Director Michael D. Daffey sold 250,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $7,192,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,505,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,310,904.63. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 51.53% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galaxy Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Galaxy Digital by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,434 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Galaxy Digital by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

More Galaxy Digital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Galaxy Digital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chardan Capital reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a $35 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga analyst rating report

Chardan Capital reaffirmed its rating and set a $35 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Galaxy Digital reported adjusted EPS of a $0.09 loss, which was better than the $0.36 loss analysts expected. However, this compared with positive EPS of $0.08 in the prior-year quarter. Galaxy Digital quarterly earnings report

Galaxy Digital reported adjusted EPS of a $0.09 loss, which was better than the $0.36 loss analysts expected. However, this compared with positive EPS of $0.08 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Galaxy announced a strategic collaboration with BNY to support staking through BNY’s institutional digital-asset custody platform. The agreement could strengthen Galaxy’s role in institutional crypto infrastructure and expand future service opportunities. Galaxy and BNY digital asset infrastructure collaboration

Galaxy announced a strategic collaboration with BNY to support staking through BNY’s institutional digital-asset custody platform. The agreement could strengthen Galaxy’s role in institutional crypto infrastructure and expand future service opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts collectively assign Galaxy Digital an average “Moderate Buy” rating, indicating constructive but not uniformly bullish sentiment. Galaxy Digital analyst ratings

Analysts collectively assign Galaxy Digital an average “Moderate Buy” rating, indicating constructive but not uniformly bullish sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Galaxy posted an $85 million Q2 net loss, $77 million of negative adjusted EBITDA and $43 million of adjusted gross profit. Management attributed the loss primarily to depreciation in digital-asset prices, underscoring the company’s high sensitivity to cryptocurrency market conditions. Revenue also missed estimates, while profitability metrics remained negative. The company ended the quarter with $2.7 billion of total equity and $2.5 billion in cash and stablecoins. Galaxy Digital second-quarter 2026 financial results

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. NASDAQ: GLXY is a diversified financial services and investment management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology sectors. Established in 2018 by Mike Novogratz, the company operates across trading, asset management, principal investing and advisory services. Galaxy Digital caters to institutional clients, high-net-worth investors and corporations seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and other blockchain-based assets.

In its trading division, Galaxy Digital provides market-making, execution and over-the-counter (OTC) solutions for a wide range of digital tokens.

Further Reading

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