Galp Energia SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Galp Energia SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:GLPEY - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

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A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galp Energia SGPS from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Galp Energia SGPS from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Galp Energia SGPS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

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Galp Energia SGPS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. Galp Energia SGPS has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $12.87.

Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.26. Galp Energia SGPS had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.79 billion. Research analysts predict that Galp Energia SGPS will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galp Energia SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS is an integrated energy company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, with core operations spanning upstream exploration and production, midstream refining, and downstream distribution and marketing. In its upstream segment, the company explores and produces oil and natural gas in regions such as Brazil's pre-salt basins, African offshore blocks in Angola and Mozambique, and domestic wells in Portugal. Its midstream activities include refining crude oil at the Sines facility and operating a network of pipelines, while downstream operations involve the distribution and retail sale of petroleum products through the Galp-branded service station network across the Iberian Peninsula.

In addition to its traditional oil and gas business, Galp has expanded into power generation and renewable energy.

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