Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd.

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Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.0%

GLPI stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 55.56%.The business had revenue of $419.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio is 99.05%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 9,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $480,592.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,291,815.04. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 130,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,178,421.73. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,938 over the last ninety days. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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