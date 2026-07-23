GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

GB Group plc (LON:GBG - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 319.29.

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Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of GB Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on GB Group from GBX 270 to GBX 240 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on GB Group from GBX 290 to GBX 260 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 415 price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on GB Group from GBX 400 to GBX 365 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GB Group

GB Group Trading Down 1.2%

LON GBG opened at GBX 212.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. GB Group has a one year low of GBX 180.60 and a one year high of GBX 265. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 212.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 213.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £487.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.01.

GB Group (LON:GBG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported GBX 19.20 earnings per share for the quarter. GB Group had a negative net margin of 26.34% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of £285.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that GB Group will post 17.0176437 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David ward purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 196 per share, for a total transaction of £23,520. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.

GB Group Company Profile

GBG is a global identity technology business, enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere. For over 30 years, we have combined global data with our innovative technology to make sure that genuine people everywhere can digitally prove who they are and where they live. We are an essential ingredient that protects against digital crime, strengthens business resilience and drives responsible growth, at scale, across a diverse range of sectors. Today, our team of over 1,100 people serve more than 20,000 customers globally.

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