GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.7692.

Several analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,275,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,287,658,000 after acquiring an additional 267,058 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9,525.4% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 33,982,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,725,000 after acquiring an additional 33,629,559 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,211,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,559,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693,918 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,362,352 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,080,248,000 after purchasing an additional 389,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,049,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,644,475,000 after purchasing an additional 401,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC opened at $71.38 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.88. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1 year low of $64.28 and a 1 year high of $89.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.07%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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