GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at UBS Group

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price target points to a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $77.73.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.02. 5,126,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,242. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 9.33%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin Lobo acquired 10,000 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.18 per share, for a total transaction of $641,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $921,817.34. This represents a 229.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.01 per share, for a total transaction of $63,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,363.02. This trade represents a 7.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 12,618 shares of company stock valued at $805,175 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE HealthCare Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Better-than-expected earnings and raised guidance: GE HealthCare reported adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, exceeding the $1.04 consensus estimate, while revenue of $5.30 billion also topped expectations. Revenue increased 5.8% year over year, and management raised its full-year EPS outlook. GE HealthCare Q2 2026 Earnings Call Summary

GE HealthCare reported adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, exceeding the $1.04 consensus estimate, while revenue of $5.30 billion also topped expectations. Revenue increased 5.8% year over year, and management raised its full-year EPS outlook. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog and solid demand: Strong orders growth and a record backlog support expectations for future revenue growth and helped reinforce the bullish case for GEHC. Analysts highlighted the backlog as evidence of durable demand for the company’s medical technology and imaging products. GE HealthCare Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Strong orders growth and a record backlog support expectations for future revenue growth and helped reinforce the bullish case for GEHC. Analysts highlighted the backlog as evidence of durable demand for the company’s medical technology and imaging products. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support increased: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $75 to $85 and maintained an “overweight” rating. BTIG Research also forecast substantial appreciation, providing additional support for the shares. Wells Fargo Raises GE HealthCare Price Target

Wells Fargo raised its price target from $75 to $85 and maintained an “overweight” rating. BTIG Research also forecast substantial appreciation, providing additional support for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Execution remains a key issue: Some analysis described demand as strong but execution as weaker, suggesting investors will watch margins, delivery performance and the company’s ability to convert its backlog into sustained earnings growth. GE HealthCare Strong Demand, Weak Execution

Some analysis described demand as strong but execution as weaker, suggesting investors will watch margins, delivery performance and the company’s ability to convert its backlog into sustained earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder investigations create legal uncertainty: Multiple law firms announced or continued investigations into possible securities-law violations and solicited investors who lost money. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they may weigh on sentiment and raise potential litigation concerns. GEHC Securities Fraud Investigation

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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