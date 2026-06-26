GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,089.8846.

Several brokerages have commented on GEV. Zacks Research cut shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,328.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

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GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $1,082.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,029.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $862.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.23. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $482.20 and a 52 week high of $1,181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: New commentary points to GE Vernova as a direct beneficiary of soaring AI-related electricity demand, with its gas turbines and electrification equipment seen as essential to powering new data centers.

New commentary points to GE Vernova as a direct beneficiary of soaring AI-related electricity demand, with its gas turbines and electrification equipment seen as essential to powering new data centers. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media reports say the company has significant pricing power because turbine demand is outstripping supply, which could support higher margins and stronger earnings growth.

Analysts and media reports say the company has significant pricing power because turbine demand is outstripping supply, which could support higher margins and stronger earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles also highlighted GE Vernova’s GridOS for Transmission launch and AI-focused grid software initiatives, reinforcing its exposure to grid modernization and utility spending.

Recent articles also highlighted GE Vernova’s GridOS for Transmission launch and AI-focused grid software initiatives, reinforcing its exposure to grid modernization and utility spending. Neutral Sentiment: Several write-ups focus on valuation after the stock’s big run, suggesting investors are debating how much upside remains rather than pointing to a new fundamental catalyst.

Several write-ups focus on valuation after the stock’s big run, suggesting investors are debating how much upside remains rather than pointing to a new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparisons, including coverage versus Public Service Enterprise Group, frame GE Vernova as one of the main grid modernization plays, but do not materially change the near-term story.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company's stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company's stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 345.9% in the 1st quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 3,389 shares of the company's stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company's stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Robinswood Financial LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $79,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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