GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Up 2.1% Following Earnings Beat

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) shares rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $1,181.95 and last traded at $1,151.0110. Approximately 3,053,894 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,747,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,127.56.

The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

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GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEV. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $714.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,041.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GEV

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ossiam bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $309.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company's 50 day moving average is $884.14 and its 200 day moving average is $724.39.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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