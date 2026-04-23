GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Up 2.1% Following Earnings Beat

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) shares rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $1,181.95 and last traded at $1,151.0110. Approximately 3,053,894 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,747,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,127.56.
The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.
GE Vernova Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.
GE Vernova News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q1 results and stronger guidance — GEV reported well above consensus (huge EPS beat) and raised annual revenue/FCF outlook, citing accelerating orders across Power and Electrification driven by data‑center builds; that is the immediate catalyst for the rally. GE Vernova Beats Earnings by 790% as Data Center Demand Explodes
- Positive Sentiment: AI / data‑center demand is structural — Multiple reports and the company call point to outsized, durable demand from hyperscale AI data centers for power and electrification equipment, underpinning higher sales, backlog growth and margin expansion. GE Vernova lifts annual revenue forecast on data center demand
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price‑target increases — Several brokers have raised targets and ratings after the quarter, increasing buy/ outperform support and adding technical momentum that can attract further inflows. GE Vernova Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes
- Positive Sentiment: Strong backlog and margin narrative — Investor writeups highlight a large backlog (~$163B reported) and margin‑accretive mix (Power & Electrification), supporting higher long‑term earnings estimates and premium valuation upside for growth investors. GE Vernova: Integrated Power And Electrification To Deliver High‑Margin Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript and slide deck available — Management provided details on order mix, regional dynamics and project timelines; useful for modeling but no new surprises beyond the headline beat. GE Vernova Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights
- Negative Sentiment: Wind segment headwinds — Several summaries note the Wind business still faces operational and market pressures, which could temper consolidated growth if not resolved. GE Vernova Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights
- Negative Sentiment: New regulatory / 10‑K risk disclosure — The company added a Regulation‑category risk in its 2025 10‑K; investors should review the filing for potential regulatory exposures that could affect operations or returns. Why Investors Should Scrutinize GE Vernova’s 2025 10‑K Risk Factors
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEV. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $714.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,041.57.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GEV
Institutional Trading of GE Vernova
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ossiam bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $309.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company's 50 day moving average is $884.14 and its 200 day moving average is $724.39.
GE Vernova Company Profile
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GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.
The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.
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