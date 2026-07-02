Go Pro
→ Do NOT Buy SpaceX – Do This Instead (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Down 1.8% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 2, 2026
GE Vernova logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • GE Vernova shares fell 1.8% on Thursday, trading as low as $1,087.08 before last changing hands near $1,113.43. Trading volume was below average, suggesting the move came on lighter participation.
  • Despite the pullback, recent coverage remains broadly positive: GE Vernova is being viewed as a likely earnings beat candidate, helped by strong demand tied to AI data centers and power-grid equipment. Analysts also continue to back the stock with multiple Buy ratings and higher price targets.
  • The company recently posted a major earnings beat, reporting $17.44 EPS versus $1.95 expected and revenue above estimates, while also announcing a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share. However, the stock still trades at a premium valuation, and some insiders have sold shares recently.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of GE Vernova.

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1,087.08 and last traded at $1,113.4260. Approximately 2,334,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 2,799,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,134.35.

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $299.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,039.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $875.23.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 68.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in GE Vernova Right Now?

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

5 Tech Stocks to Buy on the July Pullback
5 Tech Stocks to Buy on the July Pullback
By Thomas Hughes | June 29, 2026
tc pixel
Your book is inside
Your book is inside
From Profits Run (Ad)
As Stablecoins Keep Growing, These 2 Stocks Benefit
As Stablecoins Keep Growing, These 2 Stocks Benefit
By Nathan Reiff | June 28, 2026
AirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to Commercialization
AirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to Commercialization
By Thomas Hughes | July 1, 2026
Rocket Lab's NASA Win Tests Key Support After Sharp Pullback
Rocket Lab's NASA Win Tests Key Support After Sharp Pullback
By Ryan Hasson | June 26, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
The AI Boom Has a Second Act—And It's Playing Out in Optics
The AI Boom Has a Second Act—And It's Playing Out in Optics
By Bridget Bennett | June 29, 2026
JPMorgan Stands by Sky-High Broadcom Target as Shares Slide
JPMorgan Stands by Sky-High Broadcom Target as Shares Slide
By Leo Miller | June 29, 2026
3 Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought. 2 You‘ll Regret Owning.
3 Stocks You'll Wish You Bought. 2 You'll Regret Owning.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

This ALWAYS Happens During an AI Boom (3 Stocks to Buy, 2 to Avoid)
This ALWAYS Happens During an AI Boom (3 Stocks to Buy, 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines