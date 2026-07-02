GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Down 1.8% - Here's What Happened

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1,087.08 and last traded at $1,113.4260. Approximately 2,334,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 2,799,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,134.35.

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Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $299.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,039.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $875.23.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 68.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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