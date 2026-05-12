Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Gen Digital stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Gen Digital Price Performance

Shares of GEN stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.10. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Gen Digital has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Gen Digital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Gen Digital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gen Digital from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Gen Digital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on GEN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gen Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gen Digital by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,373 shares of the company's stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 76,425 shares of the company's stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 132.1% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 74,943 shares of the company's stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,657 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Gen Digital by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,537 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital NASDAQ: GEN is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

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