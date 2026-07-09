Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Shares Down 2.1% - Time to Sell?

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS - Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 170,162 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 111,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GNSS shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Genasys in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Genasys from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Genasys in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNSS

Genasys Stock Down 2.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 314.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Genasys Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genasys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 398.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,961 shares of the company's stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 51,127 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Genasys by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Genasys by 76.6% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 183,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 79,493 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Genasys by 170.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 51,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 32,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Genasys by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,618 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,461 shares during the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc NASDAQ: GNSS specializes in mission-critical communications and emergency mass notification solutions designed to keep organizations and communities connected during high-stress events. The company's core offerings include a multi-channel alerting platform that integrates SMS, email, voice, sirens, public address systems and social media outlets. By combining hardware and cloud-based software, Genasys delivers robust, scalable systems that can push targeted warnings and status updates to millions of recipients in seconds.

In addition to its flagship Smart Mass Notification System, Genasys provides hardened private LTE networks, satellite communications terminals and interoperable radio systems tailored for government agencies, defense customers, utilities, energy producers and remote industrial operations.

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