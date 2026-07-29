General Motors (NYSE:GM) CEO Mary Barra Sells 104,361 Shares

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U CEO Mary Barra sold 104,361 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $8,904,080.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,848,920.32. This represents a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,940,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,011,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. General Motors had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.05%.The company had revenue of $48.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.41.

Get Our Latest Report on GM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 200,662 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 72,984 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,062 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,172 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $15,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $17,753,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher earnings forecasts: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for GM to $13.40 from $12.95 and its FY2027 estimate to $14.99 from $14.48. The revisions reinforce the view that GM’s earnings outlook is improving and now exceeds the broader current-year consensus estimate of $13.23. MarketBeat General Motors estimates

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for GM to $13.40 from $12.95 and its FY2027 estimate to $14.99 from $14.48. The revisions reinforce the view that GM’s earnings outlook is improving and now exceeds the broader current-year consensus estimate of $13.23. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and value-stock support: Tigress Financial raised its GM price target from $92 to $130 and maintained a “strong-buy” rating. Separate Zacks screens identified GM as an attractive value stock based on valuation, earnings revisions, momentum and cash-flow characteristics. Zacks value stocks article

Tigress Financial raised its GM price target from $92 to $130 and maintained a “strong-buy” rating. Separate Zacks screens identified GM as an attractive value stock based on valuation, earnings revisions, momentum and cash-flow characteristics. Positive Sentiment: Profit and capital-allocation catalysts: GM’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, with $48.03 billion of revenue and $3.57 in EPS versus the $3.19 consensus. The company also paid a dividend and continued substantial share repurchases, while investors anticipate that a finite restructuring charge will fade from results and improve reported profitability. Trefis GM restructuring article

GM’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, with $48.03 billion of revenue and $3.57 in EPS versus the $3.19 consensus. The company also paid a dividend and continued substantial share repurchases, while investors anticipate that a finite restructuring charge will fade from results and improve reported profitability. Positive Sentiment: EV and technology progress: GM remained Canada’s EV sales leader through the first half of 2026, with EV sales reportedly up 33.4% year over year. Its autonomous-driving unit is also using AI agents to accelerate engineering workflows, potentially improving development efficiency. Yahoo Finance GM Canada EV sales article

GM remained Canada’s EV sales leader through the first half of 2026, with EV sales reportedly up 33.4% year over year. Its autonomous-driving unit is also using AI agents to accelerate engineering workflows, potentially improving development efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: Operational and policy developments: GM is investing in a Missouri assembly plant, reached a wage agreement at GM Korea and is competing with Ford for a U.S. Army tactical-truck contract. These developments could support domestic manufacturing and future revenue, but their financial impact remains uncertain.

GM is investing in a Missouri assembly plant, reached a wage agreement at GM Korea and is competing with Ford for a U.S. Army tactical-truck contract. These developments could support domestic manufacturing and future revenue, but their financial impact remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risks: With GM near its 52-week high, additional gains may depend on continued earnings upgrades. Investors must also weigh lower year-over-year net income, restructuring costs, tariff and labor uncertainty, and reports that GM is already planning a successor to the Chevrolet Equinox EV.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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