General Motors (NYSE:GM) President Mark Reuss Sells 71,079 Shares of Stock

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U President Mark Reuss sold 71,079 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $6,394,977.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 92,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,303,601.21. The trade was a 43.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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General Motors Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $89.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,940,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,011,733. The company's 50 day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.92. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $51.69 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $48.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.01 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.05%.General Motors's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Motors from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher earnings forecasts: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for GM to $13.40 from $12.95 and its FY2027 estimate to $14.99 from $14.48. The revisions reinforce the view that GM’s earnings outlook is improving and now exceeds the broader current-year consensus estimate of $13.23. MarketBeat General Motors estimates

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for GM to $13.40 from $12.95 and its FY2027 estimate to $14.99 from $14.48. The revisions reinforce the view that GM’s earnings outlook is improving and now exceeds the broader current-year consensus estimate of $13.23. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and value-stock support: Tigress Financial raised its GM price target from $92 to $130 and maintained a “strong-buy” rating. Separate Zacks screens identified GM as an attractive value stock based on valuation, earnings revisions, momentum and cash-flow characteristics. Zacks value stocks article

Tigress Financial raised its GM price target from $92 to $130 and maintained a “strong-buy” rating. Separate Zacks screens identified GM as an attractive value stock based on valuation, earnings revisions, momentum and cash-flow characteristics. Positive Sentiment: Profit and capital-allocation catalysts: GM’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, with $48.03 billion of revenue and $3.57 in EPS versus the $3.19 consensus. The company also paid a dividend and continued substantial share repurchases, while investors anticipate that a finite restructuring charge will fade from results and improve reported profitability. Trefis GM restructuring article

GM’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, with $48.03 billion of revenue and $3.57 in EPS versus the $3.19 consensus. The company also paid a dividend and continued substantial share repurchases, while investors anticipate that a finite restructuring charge will fade from results and improve reported profitability. Positive Sentiment: EV and technology progress: GM remained Canada’s EV sales leader through the first half of 2026, with EV sales reportedly up 33.4% year over year. Its autonomous-driving unit is also using AI agents to accelerate engineering workflows, potentially improving development efficiency. Yahoo Finance GM Canada EV sales article

GM remained Canada’s EV sales leader through the first half of 2026, with EV sales reportedly up 33.4% year over year. Its autonomous-driving unit is also using AI agents to accelerate engineering workflows, potentially improving development efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: Operational and policy developments: GM is investing in a Missouri assembly plant, reached a wage agreement at GM Korea and is competing with Ford for a U.S. Army tactical-truck contract. These developments could support domestic manufacturing and future revenue, but their financial impact remains uncertain.

GM is investing in a Missouri assembly plant, reached a wage agreement at GM Korea and is competing with Ford for a U.S. Army tactical-truck contract. These developments could support domestic manufacturing and future revenue, but their financial impact remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risks: With GM near its 52-week high, additional gains may depend on continued earnings upgrades. Investors must also weigh lower year-over-year net income, restructuring costs, tariff and labor uncertainty, and reports that GM is already planning a successor to the Chevrolet Equinox EV.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,158,403 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,615,121,000 after buying an additional 835,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,242,381 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,802,668,000 after acquiring an additional 267,477 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,536,049 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,588,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,530 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $868,986,000 after acquiring an additional 748,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,225,518 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,059,668,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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