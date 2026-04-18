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Generate Biomedicines Inc (NASDAQ:GENB) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Generate Biomedicines logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • "Moderate Buy" consensus from seven analysts — six Buys and one Hold — with an average 1‑year target price of $23.20.
  • Recent initiations include HC Wainwright (Buy, $16 target), Piper Sandler (Overweight, $24 target) and Cantor Fitzgerald (Overweight), reflecting varied analyst price expectations.
  • Shares opened at $12.45 and trade in a 52‑week range of $11.00–$15.32; the company uses machine learning and generative AI to design and discover novel therapeutics.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Generate Biomedicines.

Generate Biomedicines Inc (NASDAQ:GENB - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Generate Biomedicines in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Generate Biomedicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Generate Biomedicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised Generate Biomedicines to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Generate Biomedicines to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Generate Biomedicines

Generate Biomedicines Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of GENB opened at $12.45 on Friday. Generate Biomedicines has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.32.

About Generate Biomedicines

(Get Free Report)

Generate Biomedicines, Inc NASDAQ: GENB is a biotechnology company that applies machine learning and generative artificial intelligence to the design and discovery of novel therapeutics. The company develops computational platforms to create and optimize protein sequences and biological molecules with the goal of producing new medicines across a range of modalities. Its core activities center on algorithm-driven design, iterative experimental validation, and the translation of computational outputs into candidate therapeutic molecules.

Generate’s technology combines advanced computational models with high-throughput laboratory methods to accelerate discovery and improve the likelihood of producing viable drug candidates.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Generate Biomedicines (NASDAQ:GENB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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