Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Up 9.6% - Time to Buy?

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.6820. Approximately 1,177,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,342,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GENI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Genius Sports from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.63.

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Genius Sports Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.08. The business's 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 16.67%.The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 178,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 42,895 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 61,605 shares of the company's stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 135,621 shares of the company's stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 56,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odyssean LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

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