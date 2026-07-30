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Genmab A/S (GMAB) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Genmab A/S logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Genmab A/S to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $1.1110 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $28.52 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $35.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,418,462 shares of the company's stock worth $444,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,456 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 7,039,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,983 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,643,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,735,000 after acquiring an additional 188,761 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,492,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,580,000 after purchasing an additional 671,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,834,439 shares of the company's stock worth $56,501,000 after buying an additional 159,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. New Street Research set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded Genmab A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GMAB

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S is a Denmark-based biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Since its founding in 1999 and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Genmab has built a robust research platform focused on harnessing novel antibody engineering technologies to create next-generation therapies. The company's work centers on identifying targets in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, advancing its proprietary molecules from early discovery through clinical development.

Genmab's portfolio includes products developed in collaboration with leading global pharmaceutical partners.

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Earnings History for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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