Genpact (NYSE:G) Trading 7.1% Higher - Here's Why

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.28 and last traded at $34.4640. Approximately 189,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,503,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Genpact from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Genpact

Genpact Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 11.04%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Genpact's dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,575,115 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $307,584,000 after buying an additional 3,131,643 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,802,854 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $224,678,000 after buying an additional 2,562,484 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Genpact by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,010,764 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $234,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,554 shares during the period. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd raised its stake in Genpact by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd now owns 13,702,500 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $641,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 1,531.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,046,671 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $48,963,000 after acquiring an additional 982,532 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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