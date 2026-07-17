Gentex (GNTX) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $668.8960 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 14.75%.The business had revenue of $675.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Gentex's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gentex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Gentex Price Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $24.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. Gentex has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Gentex's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 5,939 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $136,478.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Walker sold 5,939 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $136,478.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,205 shares in the company, valued at $556,230.90. This represents a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,693 shares of company stock worth $385,194. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex in the third quarter worth $203,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNTX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gentex from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gentex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Gentex to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GNTX

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation NASDAQ: GNTX is a global technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of automotive and aerospace products. The company's primary business centers on automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and camera-based driver monitoring technologies. In the automotive sector, Gentex supplies exterior and interior mirrors with integrated electronics, connectivity features, and safety capabilities to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

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