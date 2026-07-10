Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.50.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

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Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $124.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.12 and a beta of 0.63. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $151.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 988.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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